Filed Under:Chris Melore, direct payment, IRS, Local TV, talkers, Tax Day, taxes

CBS Local — If you were waiting until the last minute to pay your taxes and were depending on IRS.gov to make a payment from your checking account, there’s some bad news.

Right now the Direct Pay section of the Internal Revenue Service’s web site is not working. There’s just an advisory message that reads “This service is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

According to CBS News, IRS Acting Commissioner David Kautter acknowledged the issue in a House hearing. “We are working to resolve the issue and taxpayers should continue to file as they normally would,” he said.

Direct Pay is a service that lets taxpayers pay their estimated taxes directly via a bank account, free of charge. Paying with a credit card through the IRS’ site will cost around two percent of the payment amount, starting at $2.50. Other payment options include paying through a service like TurboTax or H&R Block.

[H/T CNET]

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Gov. Rick Scott Announces Senate RunFlorida Gov. Rick Scott formally announced his run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Bill Nelson.
Topless Protester Charges Bill CosbyA topless protester with "Women's Lives Matter" written on her body jumped a barricade and got within a few feet of Bill Cosby on Monday.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.

Listen Live