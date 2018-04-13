Lindsay Ell has done it all in her country music career. She’s toured with Brad Paisley, performed alongside Carrie Underwood and had an album debut at #1. Ell’s new single “Criminal” is one of the hottest songs in country music right now.
Ell recently stopped by the CBS Local Studios in New York to discuss her unique music style, touring with Brad Paisley and how she went from Canada to the top of the country music charts.
Watch the 53rd Annual ACM Awards Sunday, April 15th at 8pm EST/PST on CBS.
More From CBS Tampa
Gov. Rick Scott Announces Senate RunFlorida Gov. Rick Scott formally announced his run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Bill Nelson.
Topless Protester Charges Bill CosbyA topless protester with "Women's Lives Matter" written on her body jumped a barricade and got within a few feet of Bill Cosby on Monday.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.