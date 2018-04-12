Filed Under:Kevin Hart, Mark Burnett, Only CBS, Total Knock Out

Kevin Hart is coming to CBS. The comedian and actor will host a brand new show called “TKO: Total Knock Out”, premiering this summer. The one-hour obstacle course competition will feature one player racing through difficult obstacles while four other contestants attempt to prevent that person from completing the course. The show will be a combination of physical and funny and the top two players advance to the final showdown as they battle for a cash prize. The show will be executive produced by Hart and Mark Burnett.

“This show is perfectly aligned with my global brand.” said Hart in a press release. “The minute Mark Burnett pitched me, I got it and we decided to work together. This has the potential to make me look tall.”

The series will be 10 episodes and this is the first time Hart will be hosting a show in his career on network television.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Gov. Rick Scott Announces Senate RunFlorida Gov. Rick Scott formally announced his run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Bill Nelson.
Topless Protester Charges Bill CosbyA topless protester with "Women's Lives Matter" written on her body jumped a barricade and got within a few feet of Bill Cosby on Monday.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.

Listen Live