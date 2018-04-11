Filed Under:Chris Melore, Italian Alps, Local TV, talkers

CBS Local — A tourist’s night out drinking turned into an adventure up the side of a mountain after accidentally taking the wrong trail back to his hotel.

The Estonian man, only known as Pavel, was reportedly in Italy’s Valle d’Aosta in early April when he mistakenly started walking up a snow-covered street he thought was route to the ski resort Cervinia. According to the Italian news outlet La Stampa, the drunken vacationer quickly ended up on a ski slope in the Alps around 3 a.m. local time.

After traveling up the snowy slope, Pavel finally found a mountainside bar about a mile and a half above sea level. The lost tourist reportedly broke into the bar and took shelter on a bench for the night.

Although a searcher party had been sent out to find Pavel after he went missing, he was luckily discovered in the mountain cabin by the bar’s staff the next morning. La Stampa reports that the drunken tourist was convinced he was on the right track the whole time however, Pavel has not commented on his chilly blunder in the Alps.

The 30-year-old Estonian reportedly received a fine for the cost of the crews that went looking for him.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Gov. Rick Scott Announces Senate RunFlorida Gov. Rick Scott formally announced his run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Bill Nelson.
Topless Protester Charges Bill CosbyA topless protester with "Women's Lives Matter" written on her body jumped a barricade and got within a few feet of Bill Cosby on Monday.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.

Listen Live