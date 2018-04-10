RUSKIN, FL – The National Weather Service in Ruskin says rain is now pummeling Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties. Residents should brace for heavy rains and lightning.
The NWS said the storm moving west through Tampa Bay could bring wind gusts of 60 mph, lightning and possibly hail. Residents should prepare for fallen trees and damage to roofs.
