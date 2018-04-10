Filed Under:bank robbery, Chris Melore, FBI, Local TV, Michigan, School Shooting, talkers

CBS Local — A 70-year-old man in Michigan has been accused of three bank robberies after placing fake 911 calls to divert police from his crimes.

According to the FBI, William Francis Minore used a phony school shooting and other similar emergencies as a distraction while he held up banks in Empire and Lake Ann at gunpoint.

In 2016, Minore allegedly called police and told dispatchers that “a man entered a school and shot his daughter, is shooting other people,” FBI special agent Larry Stewart Jr. said, via MLive.com. Minore then moved in to rob the Huntington Bank, armed with a silver .38-caliber revolver.

The robber allegedly used the same tactics to rob the Honor State Bank twice in 2015. “Like the Huntington Bank robbery, the Honor State Bank robberies involved a man wearing a ski mask who took over the entire bank, neutralized personnel, and accessed monies, which were held in the vault or safe,” Stewart explained. The FBI agent added that Minore also threatened bank employees with a World War II-era grenade during one of the holdups.

Authorities were able to connect the 70-year-old to the crimes after a “chorus of people familiar” including his sister and daughter identified the voice recorded by police as Minore’s. The grenade was also found by police in the suspect’s abandoned camper.

Minore has denied that he’s the bank robber, saying that he’s been set up as a “patsy” in the case. He’s been jailed and faces several charges including three counts of bank robbery, which carry a 25-year prison sentence.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Gov. Rick Scott Announces Senate RunFlorida Gov. Rick Scott formally announced his run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Bill Nelson.
Topless Protester Charges Bill CosbyA topless protester with "Women's Lives Matter" written on her body jumped a barricade and got within a few feet of Bill Cosby on Monday.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.

Listen Live