Filed Under:cocaine, Florida, police

CBS Local — Authorities say a Florida woman is blaming a windy day for the cocaine that police found in her purse.

Kennecia Posey was reportedly one of two passengers in a car stopped for erratic driving by police in late March. Fort Pierce police say an officer smelled marijuana and, after searching the car, found cocaine and marijuana in separate bags inside a purse Posey had on her lap.

Authorities say they questioned Posey about the drugs. According to the arrest report, Posey responded: “I don’t know anything about any cocaine. It’s a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse.”

Posey was charged with a felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. She was later released on bond.

[H/T CBS Pittsburgh]

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Gov. Rick Scott Announces Senate RunFlorida Gov. Rick Scott formally announced his run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Bill Nelson.
Topless Protester Charges Bill CosbyA topless protester with "Women's Lives Matter" written on her body jumped a barricade and got within a few feet of Bill Cosby on Monday.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.

Listen Live