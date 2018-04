Latest MLB Power RankingsThe Astros seem to have picked up where they left off last season, even if the Angels are keeping pace in the AL West.

Top 5 NASCAR Drivers Of All Time

WWE Insiders Pick WrestleMania, Tenille Dashwood Ready For ROH Supercard of HonorWrestleMania predictions from three WWE insiders, plus a conversation with former WWE star Emma who now competes in Ring of Honor under her real name, Tenille Dashwood.

CBSSports.com And CBS Sports App To Carry Live Coverage Of The MastersGolf's signature event is receiving expanded coverage across multiple CBS platforms.

Kansas City Royals Become First Team To Sign A Player With AutismTarik El-Abour is not a Major League Baseball player yet, but his signing by the Kansas City Royals marks a historic first for the national pastime.

7 Interesting Facts About the Kentucky DerbyThe Kentucky Derby begins Saturday, May 6th at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. In just a matter of hours, the stands will be decorated with big hats as the sweet smell of Mint Julep fills the air. 142 years of tradition culminates in one, fast-paced weekend. Today, we honor that tradition with these fun Kentucky Derby facts!

My Life As An NFL Draft Prospect: Hercules Mata'afaThe Washington State product is ready to show all those who doubt him that he can play at the NFL level.

Latest NHL Power RankingsWill this be the Winnipeg Jets' year? They'll be tough to beat with Connor Hellebuyck in the net.

Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Announces Creation Of Amateur Women's ChampionshipBeginning in April 2019, the Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship will play its final round at the famed Augusta National Golf Club.

LeBron Has Closed Gap In MVP Race, But It Should Still Go To HardenThe race for this year's MVP Award will be close, but with the level that the Houston Rockets have been playing at all season, it would be shocking if James Harden was not the recipient of the 2017-18 Maurice Podoloff Trophy.