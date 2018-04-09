ORLANDO, FL — Having traded jabs over Washington’s dysfunction and gun control, Florida Gov. Rick Scott formally announced the main event on Monday. The tw0-term governor said he will seek the U.S. Senate seat held by three-term Democrat Bill Nelson. The Senate race could become one of the most costly in U.S. history.

“Eight years ago on this date I announced that we would run for governor and first lady. She was probably the only person that really had a belief that I could win,” said Scott, pointing to his success in turning around his state’s economic fortunes…continue reading.