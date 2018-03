The Baseball Report: Opening Day Is HereGrab your peanuts and crackerjacks, ballparks officially open for the season this week!

This Week In Golf: Watson Wins WGC-Dell, Houston Open NextBubba Watson ran away with his second PGA Tour win of 2018, as the golf world looks ahead to the Houston Open and The Masters.

Top 5 NASCAR Drivers Of All Time

NCAA Tournament 2018 TV schedule: Each March Madness Sweet 16 games ranked 1-8The NCAA Tournament's East regional seems the most compelling, as March Madness offers up an interesting variety of Sweet 16 match-ups.

Latest NBA Power RankingsLeBron James and the Cavs, winners of five straight, are getting hot at the right time.

Latest NHL Power RankingsThe Predators lead the way in the President's Trophy race, but the Lightning, Bruins, Jets and Golden Knights are all still in contention.

How Good Can The 76ers Be?The return of Markelle Fultz, now backup to point guard Ben Simmons, could be just the boost the 76ers need to succeed in the NBA Playoffs.

Loyola-Chicago Vs. Kansas State Most Unpredictable Elite Eight GameThe NCAA Tournament's South Regional Final, between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State, is the most unlikely Elite Eight matchup ever.

Spring Training Report: Ohtani Struggles, Altuve Gets PaidThe Angels Shohei Ohtani struggles on the mound and at the plate; Astros Jose Altuve signs a lucrative contract extension.

5 Things: Final Four To Bring Even More MadnessThis NCAA Tournament has been particularly crazy, even by March Madness standards. Will a surprising Final Four bring even more excitement?