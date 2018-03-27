Filed Under:Chris Melore, Health, Interstitium, Local TV, organs, science, talkers

CBS Local — Just like finding a long lost relative, scientists would like to introduce you to an organ you never knew you had: the interstitium.

New research published in Scientific Reports has revealed that the human body contains a network of fluid-filled channels that had previously been undiscovered. The spaces were found all around the body’s connective tissue which lines the digestive tract, lungs, urinary systems, and surrounding muscles.

While the fluid-carrying channels have not been officially designated an organ by a majority of scientists, Neil Theise of New York University’s School of Medicine says the interstitium holds nearly a fifth of the body’s fluids. “We think they act as shock absorbers,” Theise said, via New Scientist.

Theise and his team add that the interstitium may also explain how cancer cells spread from one area of the body to another. Scientists searching for reasons why cancer sometimes spreads to patient’s lymph nodes are looking at this fluid channel as the possible answer.

Lymph, a fluid containing illness-fighting white blood cells, drains into the human lymphatic system and the interstitium may be the source of this fluid transfer. “Once they get in, it’s like they’re on a water slide,” Theise claims. “We have a new window on the mechanism of tumor spread.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!
How To Get Through Airport Security As Quickly As PossibleWith more people flying than ever before, it’s not surprising to see reports of long lines of people waiting in airport security lines...

Listen Live