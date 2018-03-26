Filed Under:CW44, Kids Rock Science, STEM

CW44 thanks our sponsors and all the youngsters for coming out to MOSI and making our second annual STEM event a success! We saw balloons contract and expand before our eyes, how to purify water, learned how much energy is required to power a light bulb and so much more! Below is a little reminder of some of the fun we all shared.

