Filed Under:Entertainment, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, the beatles

LONDON (CBSMiami) — Call him Sir Ringo now, or Sir Richard to be more precise. Either way, it’s a fitting honor for the former Beatles drummer, who has waited decades for the recognition.

gettyimages 934987734 Ringo Starr, Former Beatles Drummer, Receives Knighthood

Richard Starkey, better known as Ringo Starr, poses with his medal after being appointed Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire at Buckingham Palace in London on March 20, 2018. (Photo credit JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images)

The 77-year-old Ringo Starr received his long-awaited knighthood from Prince William Tuesday.

He used his real name Richard Starkey for the big event.

He said the honor “means a lot”. It comes more than half a century after the youthful Beatles first went to Buckingham Palace to receive MBE awards.

The other surviving Beatle, Paul McCartney, was knighted in 1997.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!
How To Get Through Airport Security As Quickly As PossibleWith more people flying than ever before, it’s not surprising to see reports of long lines of people waiting in airport security lines...

Listen Live