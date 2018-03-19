Filed Under:Chris Melore, Drive-thru, drugs, impaired driving, Local TV, Long Island, talkers

CBS Local — A Long Island woman’s quest for breakfast ended up in a jail cell after police say she drove up to a jail security booth and mistook it for a fast food drive-thru window.

Lizabeth Ildefonso of Jamesport, New York was arrested on March 16 after she drove up to the Suffolk County jail and tried to order a “bacon, egg, and cheese.” According to the Riverhead News-Review, the 44-year-old was told by Suffolk County deputies that she was really at a jail but kept demanding breakfast. Ildefonso “insisted that she really wanted a sandwich,” the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Officers at the jail noticed that Ildefonso’s eyes were glassy and she had a white powder in her left nose before performing a sobriety check. After “performing poorly” in a field sobriety test, the woman was arrested for driving while impaired by drugs. Police also noted that the 44-year-old was driving without a valid license.

The Sheriff’s office says Deputy Sheriff Yvonne DeCaro, who arrested Ildefonso, had just completed a course to help identify impaired drivers. “It apparently was put to good use today although the surrounding circumstances were a little unexpected,” the Sheriff’s office added.

Best Party Beaches Around Tampa Bay
How To Get Through Airport Security As Quickly As Possible

