Filed Under:Chris Melore, Deals, Local TV, Pi Day, Pies, pizza, talkers

CBS Local — March 14 is Pi Day, better known as a celebration of the never-ending number that begins 3.14. In honor of the mathematical constant symbolized by π (pi), restaurants and stores around the country are offering up some tasty pie-themed deals.

Dozens of pizza chains are dishing out deals on Pi Day with some serving up whole pies for just $3.14. Blaze, Papa Murphy’s, Fired Pie, Firenza Pizza, Flippers Pizzeria, Hungry Howie’s, Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza, The Pizza Press, Urban Bricks, and Your Pie are all reportedly offering full-sized pizzas for the special Pi Day price.

If you’re craving something sweet on Pi Day, several restaurants and grocery stores are giving customers a break on pie. Both Whole Foods Market and Pick’n Save are selling large baked pies for just $3.14 on 3/14.

Boston Market, Bojangles’ and others are also celebrating the “math holiday” with discounts on pies, fries, and even free ice cream.

For some lucky couples getting married on Pi Day, &pizza is throwing free weddings at their restaurants in four cities. It’s the third year in a row the pizza chain has hosted a free pizza party reception for a group of pre-selected customers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!
How To Get Through Airport Security As Quickly As PossibleWith more people flying than ever before, it’s not surprising to see reports of long lines of people waiting in airport security lines...

Listen Live