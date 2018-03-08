Filed Under:Chris Melore, Facebook, Firefighters, Leukemia, Local TV, shirts, talkers, teen

CBS Local — An aspiring firefighter wants to wear a different fire company’s t-shirt every day while he’s in the hospital battling leukemia.

16-year-old Timmy Richardson was diagnosed with leukemia on March 2 and will have to undergo treatment for about two years, followed by two years of check-ups.

According to the Facebook page “Timmy’s Battle,” Richardson participated in a youth firefighter program and plans to join the fire service when he gets older.

Richardson is hoping to wear a t-shirt from a different fire company every day while he’s in the hospital. A number of departments have already sent him shirts, and firefighters from local departments have stopped by the hospital to visit him.

“I’ve got a lot of support of the brotherhood from the fire department and my family is all pitching in to help. So it really helps. It really does,” Richardson said, via KREM.

Anyone who wants to donate a size-XL t-shirt can send it to:

TIMMY RICHARDSON
JOHN R. OISHEI CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL
818 ELLICOTT ST
BUFFALO NY 14203
ATT: J 12 SOUTH
ROOM 1210

[H/T CBS Pittsburgh]

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!
How To Get Through Airport Security As Quickly As PossibleWith more people flying than ever before, it’s not surprising to see reports of long lines of people waiting in airport security lines...

Listen Live