Filed Under:cereal, Chris Melore, Colorado, expired food, Local TV, talkers

CBS Local — Walmart shoppers may want to take a closer look at their groceries’ expiration dates after a Colorado family accidentally bought a box of cereal which expired 21 years ago.

The Carelse family reportedly bought the decades-old box of Quaker 100% Natural Granola cereal at a Walmart in Littleton on March 5. Unfortunately, when the family sat down for breakfast they found out their meal was stale. “I just started eating and thinking, ‘It just tastes funny. It must be OK,'” Josiah Carelse said, via the Lakewood Patch.

Although Carelse’s wife warned him to stop eating the stale food, he reportedly ate an entire bowl before checking the box’s expiration date. It turns out the cereal expired on Feb. 22, 1997. “I was not born yet,” daughter Layla Carelse said. “I’m only 11.”

“We just grabbed this off the shelf, and yeah, 21 years old,” Josiah Carelse said. According to WTOL, the family plans to return the box to Walmart. A company spokesperson says Walmart is looking into how such an old box found its way into the Littleton store. Luckily, Mr. Carelse says he feels fine after eating the ancient oats.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!
How To Get Through Airport Security As Quickly As PossibleWith more people flying than ever before, it’s not surprising to see reports of long lines of people waiting in airport security lines...

Listen Live