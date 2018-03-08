Filed Under:Entertainment, Harvey Weinstein, Heather Graham

Heather Graham is one of the most recognizable actresses in Hollywood. Her roles in “License to Drive,” “Swingers,” “Boogie Nights” and “The Hangover” have allowed her to consistently work for the last 20 years. Now, Graham is using her experience and status for a new purpose. The Milwaukee native wants to make movies to empower women.

That’s exactly what Graham did with her latest movie “Half Magic” with Angela Kinsey and Stephanie Beatriz. Heather wrote and directed the movie, which was the first time she had the opportunity to do that in her career. The movie focuses on topics like sex, religion and friendship and is based off bad relationships and situations the actress faced in her own life.

Graham stopped by the CBS Local Studios in New York to discuss her new movie, her career in Hollywood and being apart of a movement that is finally standing up to the old guard in the movie business.

