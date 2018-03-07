Nate Staniforth became a magician by accident. When Staniforth was nine years old, he read the Lord Of The Rings trilogy and began trying simple coin tricks. Nate one day performed the trick for kids at school on the playground and blew their minds with his trick.
Inspired by Harry Houidini, Staniforth is now a nationally known magician. The Iowa native tours all over the country and doesn’t look to entertain people when they come to watch him. He wants the wonder and astonishment of his magic tricks to be the focus. Staniforth stopped by the CBS Local Studio in New York to discuss his life as a magician, his favorite tricks and his new book.
He also performed a card trick for some CBS Local employees.
More From CBS Tampa
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!
How To Get Through Airport Security As Quickly As PossibleWith more people flying than ever before, it’s not surprising to see reports of long lines of people waiting in airport security lines...