CBS Local — The recent nor’easter brought up a relic from the past on a Maine beach: the remains of an old shipwreck.

According to York Police, the old ship made of wood is buried at Short Sands Beach, and resurfaced on the beach after the winter storm on Mar. 2.

“Every once in a while after a storm, the ocean moves enough sand for it to be seen. Thought you might like to see it,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

According to The York Weekly, people have been flocking to the beach to see the skeletal shipwreck, which appears periodically after a significant coastal storm. First seen in 1958, the last time the shipwreck appeared was in 2013, before the March nor’easter.

The newspaper reports that the shipwreck dates back to the Revolutionary War era.

