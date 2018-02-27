CBS Local — Searching for answers after 17 people were killed in a Florida mass shooting, schools are going to extreme measures to make sure weapons stay out of the classroom. Some schools around the U.S. are now banning students from bringing backpacks into the building.

According to WKBN, Niles McKinley High School in Ohio is one of the latest schools to ban students from carrying their books in a backpack. The local school board said the decision was made “to make every student feel safe.”

“Yeah, I say I feel pretty safe in school,” sophomore Matthew Price said. “It’s just crazy, all this stuff happening. I don’t even want to think about it. It’s sickening.” The school is reportedly giving students extra time to change books in between classes and gather what they need before getting on a school bus to go home.

Other schools in Florida, Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio are taking similar measures to tighten security. “Kids are bringing laundry baskets and stuff,” student Sheldon Ratchford said, via the Miami Herald after Marion High School in Illinois changed its policy to only allow see-through backpacks on school grounds.

19-year-old Nikolas Cruz had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland but returned to the building with an AR-15 assault rifle in a duffel bag on Feb. 14. “I know they’re just trying to do something, maybe to let parents know they are trying,” Cristi Kwei told the Charleston Gazette-Mail. Her children’s West Virginia school banned cell phones after anonymous threats were texted to the school.