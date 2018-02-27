Filed Under:IHOP, Local TV, National Pancake Day, pancakes, talkers

CBS Local — If you want breakfast food for breakfast, lunch or dinner Tuesday, you can get it for free at IHOP.

The pancake house is celebrating National Pancake Day on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Customers can get one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at participating restaurants.

“Every stack served helps us reach our goal of raising $5 million for local children’s hospitals and health organizations,” IHOP says on their website.

Donations benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

For more information visit ihop.com/en/national-pancake-day.

H/T: CBS Pittsburgh

