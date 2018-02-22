CBS Local — Instant Pot is telling owners of the kitchen appliance company’s Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker to stop using several models of the product. The company issued the warning after a “small number” of cookers reportedly overheated.

In a Facebook post, Instant Pot added that the problem was causing the underside of the multicooker to melt. “We believe the problem only affects batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746,” the company wrote.

Several Instant Pot users were reportedly frustrated with the company’s response to the problem. “There are countless people who have been waiting MONTHS since receiving this message as an email,” one person claimed before the company shut down the comments section of its post.

Instant Pot added that it is working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to replace the defective cookers. “While we’re glad that Instant Pot says it’s working with the CPSC, and has given some limited guidance to consumers, the company should do more,” Consumers Union policy analyst William Wallace told Consumer Reports. “It should pin down the problem, identify which products are affected, and clearly inform consumers about a remedy and what steps they should take to stay safe.”