Filed Under:Chris Melore, lawmakers, Local TV, pants, saggy pants, South Carolina, talkers

CBS Local — Lawmakers in South Carolina have proposed a bill to police an interesting target: your pants. A bi-partisan effort is looking to fine anyone wearing sagging pants in public.

Both Democrats and Republicans in the state’s House have sponsored bill 4957, which would make it “unlawful for a person to wear pants more than three inches below the crest of his ileum” — better known as the top of the hips. While the fashion faux pas wouldn’t be considered a criminal offense, dress code violators would be fined and possibly sentenced to community service.

If passed, a first time offense would receive a $25 fine. A second offense will bring a $50 fine and a third offense could cost $75. Both second and third-time trouser violations could also bring up to six hours of community service for the offender. Saggy pants wearers in school would not have to worry about any financial aid being cut off because of receiving a ticket from police.

The town of Timmonsville has already put a “saggy pants law” on its books in 2016. The South Carolina community fines repeat offenders between $100 and $600, according to WLTX. “It is indecent. My 8-year-olds have pointed out to me men with their belt buckles right over their privates. That, in my eyes, is very near exposure,” a supporter wrote on Facebook after the 2016 law’s passing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!
How To Get Through Airport Security As Quickly As PossibleWith more people flying than ever before, it’s not surprising to see reports of long lines of people waiting in airport security lines...

Listen Live

Listen