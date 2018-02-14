Filed Under:Airplane, Chris Melore, Heart, Local TV, talkers, Valentine's Day, Virgin Atlantic

CBS Local — Love is in the air, literally. A Virgin Atlantic plane got into the spirit of Valentine’s Day by taking a heart-shaped flight path while traveling over the coast of England.

The Airbus A330 made the afternoon detour while on a test flight over Cornwall, on England’s southern coast. A Virgin Atlantic spokeswoman told reporters from Business Insider the plane wasn’t carrying any passengers on board, so the company was fine with the love-inspired diversion.

The Valentine’s Day surprise was captured by airline tracking website FlightRadar24.com and quickly re-tweeted by flying enthusiasts who spotted the heart. Virgin, which has a tradition of giving female names to their fleet, identified the plane as the “Honkytonk Woman.” The airline later added their own tweet about the romantic test flight, adding the hashtag #LoveIsInTheAirbus.

