CBS Local — Love is in the air, literally. A Virgin Atlantic plane got into the spirit of Valentine’s Day by taking a heart-shaped flight path while traveling over the coast of England.

The Airbus A330 made the afternoon detour while on a test flight over Cornwall, on England’s southern coast. A Virgin Atlantic spokeswoman told reporters from Business Insider the plane wasn’t carrying any passengers on board, so the company was fine with the love-inspired diversion.

❤️ ✈️ @VirginAtlantic is drawing a giant heart in the sky to celebrate #ValentinesDay2018 ✈️ ❤️ Follow live at https://t.co/g2xxOPgLRK pic.twitter.com/k8PgCkstZP — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 14, 2018

The Valentine’s Day surprise was captured by airline tracking website FlightRadar24.com and quickly re-tweeted by flying enthusiasts who spotted the heart. Virgin, which has a tradition of giving female names to their fleet, identified the plane as the “Honkytonk Woman.” The airline later added their own tweet about the romantic test flight, adding the hashtag #LoveIsInTheAirbus.