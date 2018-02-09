Wondering what to get your significant other for Valentine’s Day? According to a 1,000-person survey conducted across the country by Offers.com and AskMen, consumers in Florida are more traditional when it comes to their Valentine’s Day gifts. Roses, teddy bears, chocolates, flower bouquets, and a pedicure were the top five gifts in your state this year.

However, keep alcohol and lingerie out of your shopping cart.Florida shoppers chose these items as their least favorite gifts for Valentine’s Day.

While shopping early can help you snag the best deals, 13% of Florida shoppers admitted that they wait until the week of Valentine’s Day to buy their gifts.

When it comes to the top treats they hope to receive on February 14th, Florida wants a box of chocolates (32%) and chocolate covered strawberries (30%).

Roses steal the show as the top Valentine’s Day flower in Florida (42%). If you want to give a more unique gift this year, consider daisies (16%) and sunflowers (14%).

The same survey also found that nine out of 10 Americans feel pressure if they’re not in a relationship on Valentine’s Day. However, they are not willing to go out of their way to find a date. Only 7% of respondents would use a dating app to find a date for V-Day.

Another interesting tidbit from the survey was that people are wishy-washy about first dates on Valentine’s Day. Just 53% say a Valentine’s first date is OK.