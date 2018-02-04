Filed Under:Local TV, Super Bowl Commercials, Super Bowl LII, talkers

CBS Local — The Super Bowl ad starring Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage in a lip-sync rap battle is breaking Twitter.

The ad started out with the “Game of Thrones” star rapping to Busta Rhymes during the Doritos commercial. However, not to be outdone, Morgan Freeman comes back, rapping Missy Elliott in the Mountain Dew commercial.

Twitter blew up over the hilarious ad.

H/T: CBS Philadelphia

Best Party Beaches Around Tampa Bay
How To Get Through Airport Security As Quickly As Possible

