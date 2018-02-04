CBS Local — The Super Bowl ad starring Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage in a lip-sync rap battle is breaking Twitter.

The ad started out with the “Game of Thrones” star rapping to Busta Rhymes during the Doritos commercial. However, not to be outdone, Morgan Freeman comes back, rapping Missy Elliott in the Mountain Dew commercial.

Twitter blew up over the hilarious ad.

I stand with Morgan Freeman…#icecold — Taratony (@Tara65548874) February 5, 2018

I never knew I needed Morgan Freeman lipsyncing to Missy Elliot in my life. — Svetlana Derevko (@Svitz_Derevko) February 5, 2018

So far my favorite #SuperBowl commercial is Morgan Freeman and Missy Elliott for #MountainDew — Merrill Walker (@MerrillW) February 5, 2018

I’m still shook from that missy Elliot Doritos commercial.

can Morgan Freeman do anything wrong? #geturfreakon pic.twitter.com/71ALZQic5J — ✨NewYorkCityNurse™✨ (@GypsyRN212) February 5, 2018

Favorite #SuperBowl2018 commercial so far for me? Doritos and Mt. Dew. Can't really go wrong with Peter Dinklage or Morgan Freeman 😂🤣 — Libby Lambert (@libbysharon86) February 5, 2018

MORGAN FREEMAN RAPPING MISSY ELLIOTT WINS THE COMMERCIAL BOWL EVERYONE ELSE GO HOME — Micah Peters (@micahpeters_) February 5, 2018

Omg Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman is exactly what we needed this Superbowl Sunday. pic.twitter.com/cMcxC65X9E — Isabella Cigno 💕💖 (@IsabellaCigno) February 5, 2018

H/T: CBS Philadelphia