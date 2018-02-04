Filed Under:Eagles, Local TV, Patriots, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LII, talkers

CBS Local — The Patriots lost Brandin Cooks to a head injury early in the second quarter of Super Bowl LII.

The receiver was ruled out of the rest of the game (likely with a concussion) shortly after taking a crushing hit from Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins. Cooks hauled in a 23-yard pass from Brady and did some dancing while looking for room to run when Jenkins absolutely drilled him.

cooks drilled Brandin Cooks Knocked Out Of Super Bowl LII

Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks gets drilled by Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, knocking him out of Super Bowl LII early in the second quarter. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Cooks was a runner after establishing possession of the ball, so the head-to-head hit was legal. He was on the ground for several minutes and had to be helped off the field. It didn’t take long for the Patriots to rule him out for the rest of the Super Bowl.

That was Cooks’ only reception of the game on two targets from Brady. He also took a big hit on the previous New England drive, attempting to hurdle Philadelphia safety Rodney McLeod on a third down end around, but ended up being slammed onto the turf after only picking up a yard.

Cooks had a big first season in New England, grabbing 65 passes for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season. He had nine postseason receptions heading into the Super Bowl, including six catches for 100 yards in New England’s AFC Championship Game victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

H/T: CBS Boston

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!
How To Get Through Airport Security As Quickly As PossibleWith more people flying than ever before, it’s not surprising to see reports of long lines of people waiting in airport security lines...

Listen Live

Listen