What a throw, what a catch.

Nick Foles connected with Alshon Jeffery for a 34-yard touchdown in the Super Bowl to give the Eagles a 9-3 lead with 2:34 left in the first quarter. Jake Elliott missed the extra point.

Jeffery came down with the ball in the back of the end zone, despite having a defender draped all over him. Jeffery already has 2 catches for 51 yards and the touchdown.