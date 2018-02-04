CBS Local — What a throw, what a catch.
Nick Foles connected with Alshon Jeffery for a 34-yard touchdown in the Super Bowl to give the Eagles a 9-3 lead with 2:34 left in the first quarter. Jake Elliott missed the extra point.
Jeffery came down with the ball in the back of the end zone, despite having a defender draped all over him. Jeffery already has 2 catches for 51 yards and the touchdown.
