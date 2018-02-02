While football fans gear up for Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots, there’s another big time matchup that isn’t too far away. “Billions” returns for its third season on Sunday Mar 25 at 9pm EST/PST as U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades and hedge fund king Bobby “Axe” Axelrod look to outmaneuver each other. Inside the NFL analysts Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms are big fans of the show. The former NFL quarterbacks preview Season 3, share if they are Team Rhoades or Team Axe and explain who the x-factor is in breaking these two men down.
