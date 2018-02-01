CBS Local — The secret to a happy marriage may be in your height, according to a study.
Women tend to prefer taller men and that might be a good thing if they want to have a great marriage. The study found that women who have tall husbands tend to be happier. In the study, researchers surveyed 8,000 participants, and found a correlation between the husband’s height and the wife’s happiness.
Researchers say the more inches separating you height-wise, the better your relationship will be.
However, the study found this is only a factor for the first 18 years of marriage. After 18 years, height doesn’t matter.
[H/T CBS Philly]
