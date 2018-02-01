CBS Local — With the rise of the #MeToo movement and national crackdown on harassment in the workplace, a survey on office romance says love is not in the air when it comes to co-workers dating.

CareerBuilder’s annual Valentine’s Day poll found that office romances have fallen to a 10-year low with only 36 percent of workers admitting to dating a co-worker. Just last year, the same survey reported that 41 percent of co-workers had dated.

“Office romance is experiencing a dip and whether it’s impacted by the current environment around sexual harassment or by workers not wanting to admit the truth, the fact remains that office romance has been around forever and will continue to be,” CareerBuilder’s Rosemary Haefner said in a press release. While the survey shows a growing stigma around office relationships, 31 percent of workers who dated at work ended up getting married, according to the poll.

“The #MeToo movement is splashing cold water on whatever embers of romance are struggling to survive between men and women,” Dr. Carole Lieberman told Reuters.

Careerbuilder cites the growing focus on inappropriate behavior in the workplace, exemplified by the dozens of high-profile male executives fired or forced to resign in the wake of sexual harassment claims. “One good aspect of the #MeToo movement might be an increased emphasis on communication when it comes to sex and romance,” said Liz Wolfe, managing editor of Young Voices.

CareerBuilder recommends that workers avoid dating supervisors that they work for or subordinates that work for them. “To avoid negative consequences at work, it’s important to set ground rules within your relationship that help you stay professional,” Haefner, CareerBuilder’s chief of human resources adds.