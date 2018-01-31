Filed Under:cheaters, Chris Melore, Hasbro, Local TV, Monopoly, Monopoly board game, talkers

CBS Local — For anyone that’s ever “bent the rules” or just flat out cheated while playing Monopoly, the classic board game’s makers have a special edition just for you. Hasbro is releasing a “cheaters edition” of the famous game to see just how underhanded players can get.

The new take on the game will test the player’s ability to cheat their opponents and reward them for getting away with various schemes.

“A recent study conducted by Hasbro revealed that nearly half of game players attempt to cheat during Monopoly games,” Hasbro’s senior vice president Jonathan Berkowitz told Insider. “We decided it was time to give fans what they’ve been craving all along – a Monopoly game that actually encourages cheating.”

This more devious form of the board game comes with the classic “Community Chest” and “Chance” cards, but also features a stack of cheat cards players can attempt to complete during the game. Some of the dirty tactics that will bring players big rewards include stealing money from the bank, moving another player’s token instead of yours, and collecting rent for someone else’s property.

“We’ve finally decided to embrace our less-than-honest fans by encouraging them to partake in those iconic (yet sometimes unspoken) Monopoly moments that occur during family game nights,” Berkowitz said, via Fortune. Monopoly’s Cheaters Edition is scheduled to hit store shelves in the fall of 2018 however, shoppers are encouraged to not steal the actual game from the store.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!
How To Get Through Airport Security As Quickly As PossibleWith more people flying than ever before, it’s not surprising to see reports of long lines of people waiting in airport security lines...

Listen Live

Listen