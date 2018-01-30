The super blue, blood moon will be visible on Wednesday, January 31st, and here’s what you should expect to see and why.

While this super moon may conjure apocalyptic visions, it’s simply the confluence of several different lunar phenomena in one night.

The scheduled full moon on January 31st will be the third in a string of recent “super moons.” This makes the moon about 14% brighter than usual. It will be considered a “blue moon” because it’s the second full moon of the month. Also, because it coincides with a lunar eclipse, a reddish tiny will be cast on the moon, making it a “blood moon.”

This moon has a lot going on, so don’t miss it!