Police say the shooting happened Sunday morning at an apartment as the boy’s mother ran errands and he was being watched by a teenage sibling. Other siblings were also home.

Sgt. Anthony Turner says a teenage sister heard what sounded like a firecracker and discovered the victim, who died at a Houston hospital. Turner says an adult sister told police she kept a gun to protect against crime.

It’s the third such child death in less than a week.

Texas City police say a 4-year-old boy was killed Saturday after accidentally shooting himself while with his grandmother. Fort Worth police say a 3-year-old boy died Wednesday after accidentally shooting himself.