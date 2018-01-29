Filed Under:Shooting
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say a 6-year-old boy has died after locating an unsecured gun in a bedroom and accidentally shooting himself.

Police say the shooting happened Sunday morning at an apartment as the boy’s mother ran errands and he was being watched by a teenage sibling. Other siblings were also home.

Sgt. Anthony Turner says a teenage sister heard what sounded like a firecracker and discovered the victim, who died at a Houston hospital. Turner says an adult sister told police she kept a gun to protect against crime.

It’s the third such child death in less than a week.

Texas City police say a 4-year-old boy was killed Saturday after accidentally shooting himself while with his grandmother. Fort Worth police say a 3-year-old boy died Wednesday after accidentally shooting himself.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!
How To Get Through Airport Security As Quickly As PossibleWith more people flying than ever before, it’s not surprising to see reports of long lines of people waiting in airport security lines...

Listen Live

Listen