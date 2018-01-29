Filed Under:FSU
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — New rules for suspended fraternities and sororities at Florida State University may be announced during a news conference called by the school’s president.

President John Thrasher suspended all fraternities and sororities Nov. 6, three days after the death of 20-year old fraternity pledge Andrew Coffey. A news conference is scheduled for Monday regarding Greek life on campus.

Thrasher says he wants to create “a new normal” for campus organizations. During a state Board of Governors meeting last week, Thrasher said they’re making progress on new rules.

Florida State, Penn State, Louisiana State and Ohio State have suspended Greek life over the past year.

A Florida medical examiner ruled that Coffey died from alcohol poisoning. Nine members of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity have been charged with felony hazing.

