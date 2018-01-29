We’re teaming up with Gold & Diamond Source to make your Valentine’s Day brighter!

Simply register below and you could win $250 to spend at the Gold & Diamond Source! You can enter the contest once every 24 hours starting Friday, January 29th through Friday February 9th! We’ll pick one contestant randomly out of all entries to win $250 to spend at the Gold & Diamond Source. Good luck and happy Valentine’s Day!

Register to win HERE!

Register to win HERE!

Register to win HERE!

Official Contest Rules