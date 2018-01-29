Filed Under:Tom Brady
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he’s reconsidering whether to continue a long-running weekly radio appearance after a host called his daughter “an annoying little pissant.”

Brady cut short his appearance on Monday morning and said, “I’ll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again.”

WEEI host Alex Reimer made the remarks after watching the first episode of a Brady documentary called “Tom vs. Time” that is airing on Facebook.

Brady says, “It’s very disappointing when you hear that certainly with my daughter or any child. They certainly don’t deserve that.”

The station says Reimer has been suspended indefinitely.

The Patriots and the station recently announced an extension of their agreement, which involves weekly calls from Brady and coach Bill Belichick. The five-time Super Bowl champions will play for their sixth ring against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

