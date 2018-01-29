CBS Local — Roughly 280,000 baby rattles are being recalled after reports that small pieces on the infant’s toy were breaking off and posed a choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of VTech’s “Shake & Sing Elephant Rattles” on Jan. 25. Vtech reportedly received five complaints that the ears on the toy broke off; none of the incidents resulted in an injury to a child.

The report adds that the rattles were sold from November 2015 to November 2017 at several major retail stores like Walmart, Kmart, Meijer, and online through Amazon and zulily.com.

A second VTech product was also recalled on the same day. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says that over 40,000 “Lights & Lullabies travel mobiles” sold in the U.S. and Canada could break and fall into the crib, injuring a baby. VTech reportedly received six more complaints about the clamp which connects the mobile to the crib. The mobiles were sold by the same retailers as the baby rattles during most of 2017.