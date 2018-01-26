The Ultimate Super Bowl Party Survival Kit

(Amazon.com)

By Crystal Hessong

Survive this year’s big game with these must-have items that won’t blow your budget. After all, you’ll need to save your money for the most important part of any ultimate Super Bowl Party: The food.

1. Inflatable Football Field Cooler

You’ll have a riot on your hands if you forget the cold drinks for your Super Bowl bash. Keep beer, sodas and water chilled in this inflatable football field buffet from Amazon for just $19.99 plus shipping.

2. Super Bowl LII Cake Topper

Skip the labor of decorating a cake for your party with this edible image that takes the cake—or rather, tops the cake. This Super Bowl 52 cake topper only costs $9.84 from Amazon.

3. Bottle Suits

Represent your team while keeping your beer cold. Check out these licensed bottle suits from NFL Shop for only $7.99. You can get one for the New England Patriots or one for the Philadelphia Eagles so you and your beer can wear your team colors.

4. Football Pool Score Card

Don’t lose track of bets placed on the big game. Keep tabs on your Super Bowl football pool with this set from Windy City Novelties for just $5.95 per set.

5. Cell Phone Charging Station

Of course, everyone will want to keep up with social media on their phones during the game. Keep your guests’ phone batteries charged up with a multiport USB charger for up to eight devices. It’s just $20.69 at Amazon.

6. Super Bowl Table Decorating Kit

Visit Party City to get a complete decorating kit for your table for just $5.99. Get the party started with these simple, cheap decorations for your snack table.

7. Super Bowl Party Recipe Book

Every good party deserves great food. Don’t get stumped for recipes. Get “Super Bowl Party Recipes” by Hannie P. Scott from Amazon for only $6.99.

8. Turf Tablecloth

Hide the stains on your table from last year’s Super Bowl party with a turf tablecloth from Target for just $7.65.

9. Crock Pot Slow Cooker

Don’t cause a riot at your Super Bowl party by forgetting to serve chili. Break out this Crock Pot slow cooker and fill it with meaty goodness. Get it from Walmart for $24.94.

10. TV Wall Mount

Free up more table space by getting your flat screen off a coffee table and onto the wall. You’ll increase your snack serving area—always a plus for Super Bowl Sunday—and it takes mere minutes to install this wall mount, which costs just $24.99.

11. 3-Device Universal Remote Control

Don’t get caught playing rock-paper-scissors for who has to get up to adjust the TV volume. Get a new remote control for the big game. This RCA universal model from Amazon controls TV, satellite, cable, streaming, DVD and VCR and only costs $7.35.

12. Super Bowl LII Plastic Cups

Keep the drinks flowing with a set of 25 Super Bowl LII cups. At a price of only $22.99, tossing these cups after the party becomes a non-issue.

13. Super Bowl LII Tee-Shirt

You can’t go to a Super Bowl party in a plain tee—you might as well be naked. Even if you don’t really care about who wins, you still need the right gear. Get this shirt celebrating Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minnesota from Amazon for $19.99.

14. NFL Coloring Book

Keep the little ones who come with their parents to your party occupied with a coloring book. It’ll keep you from getting tackled by toddlers when you get up to refill your drink. This NFL coloring book has the logos of all the professional football teams in America, and it’s only $5.95 per book through Amazon.

15. Beverage Napkins

Stop water rings on your furniture before they start by opting for the poor man’s version of a coaster. These beverage napkins are both festive and useful, and they help clean up spills. Why wouldn’t you stock up? They cost only $13.99 for 32 from Amazon.

CBS may collect a commission if you purchase products through the links above.