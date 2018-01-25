CW44’s Second Annual Kids Rock Science – at MOSI
Saturday, March 24th 10a-2p
Did You Know: Tampa Bay is one of the nation’s fastest growing markets for STEM professionals.
Come be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44’s Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO. Explore a variety of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) exhibits inspired by local companies is STEM fields. Students ages 8 and up will meet professionals, engage in hands-on-activates and prepare for an exciting future in STEM.
The event and parking are FREE!
Follow THIS LINK to become a sponsor.
More From CBS Tampa
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!
How To Get Through Airport Security As Quickly As PossibleWith more people flying than ever before, it’s not surprising to see reports of long lines of people waiting in airport security lines...