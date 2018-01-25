CW44’s Second Annual Kids Rock Science – at MOSI

Saturday, March 24th 10a-2p

Did You Know: Tampa Bay is one of the nation’s fastest growing markets for STEM professionals.

Come be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44’s Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO. Explore a variety of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) exhibits inspired by local companies is STEM fields. Students ages 8 and up will meet professionals, engage in hands-on-activates and prepare for an exciting future in STEM.

The event and parking are FREE!

Follow THIS LINK to become a sponsor.