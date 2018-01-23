Everybody has a favorite song they love to listen to. With the 2018 Grammys right around the corner, CBS Local asked some celebrities what they like to listen to. Actor/comedian Gary Owen, actress Betsy Brandt, NBA player DeMarre Carroll, Oscar winner Keith Carradine and world-champion boxer Jermell Charlo discuss their favorite tunes and the significance of those songs in their lives. The 60th annual Grammy Awards are this Sunday, Jan 28th at 7:30pm EST/PST on CBS.
More From CBS Tampa
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!
How To Get Through Airport Security As Quickly As PossibleWith more people flying than ever before, it’s not surprising to see reports of long lines of people waiting in airport security lines...