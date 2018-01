CW44KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - NOVEMBER 10: U.S. made M-16's are seen laid out in rows at the Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) on November 10, 2012 in Kabul, Afghanistan. The ANA, with approximately 195,000 soldiers is experiencing difficult times, as about a third of the Afghan army is lost each year to desertion and low re-enlistment […]