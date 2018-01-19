CBS Local — The Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears are throwing a slight bit of shade on Kim Kardashian, mocking her Twitter post announcing the name of her new baby, Chicago West.

In a simple black and white picture on Twitter, Kardashian revealed she and husband Kanye West have named their third child after the rapper’s hometown.

The Twitter post links followers to a page on Kim and Kanye’s website, revealing their baby’s birthdate of Jan. 15, 2018 at 12:47 a.m., and weight of 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

A little more than an hour later, the White Sox posted a similar photo on their own Twitter feed, simply displaying the team’s full name in black and white, using the same font and layout as Kim Kardashian’s post.

Chicago White Sox. pic.twitter.com/BjeSoYAqe4 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) January 19, 2018

The Cincinnati Reds got in on the fun, replying with a GIF of outfielder Jesse Winker applauding.

The Chicago Bears did some trolling of their own, in a tweet putting the year the football team was founded next to the year Chicago West was born.

Chicago Bears est. 1920

Chicago West est. 2018 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 19, 2018

Of course, the Bears were named the Decatur Staleys when the team was founded downstate in 1920, and didn’t change the name to the Chicago Bears until 1922, a year after moving to the Windy City. We doubt a similar name change is in store for Kim and Kanye’s baby, but you never know.

H/T: CBS Chicago