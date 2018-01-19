Our beautiful Bay Area is constantly buzzing with activity. Every weekend seems to bring a new adventure. It’s a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!

February, 2018



Rock the Park Tampa | Thursday, February 1st from 6:30-9p Head to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park for a free, monthly music series showcasing musical talents of all genres. Family-friendly, all ages, and dogs on leashes are welcome. February 1st bands: The Badda Skat Band, Dean Johanesen & The Easy Button. More info: www.facebook.com

| Thursday, February 1st from 6:30-9p Wine Weekend 2018 | Friday, February 2nd – Sunday February 4th at 2p Join the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Pete for their wine tasting and auction to benefit the museum and its many children’s programs. More info: wineweekendstpete.org

| Friday, February 2nd – Sunday February 4th at 2p 10th Annual Celebrity Chef Dinner | Saturday, February 3rd from 7-9:30p Don’t miss the United Food Bank’s 10th Annual Celebrity Chef Dinner featuring Fabio Viviani, Bravo’s Top Chef Fan Favorite at Hillsborough Community College Trinkle Center in Plant City. More info: www.plantcity.org

| Saturday, February 3rd from 7-9:30p Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta | Wednesday, February 7th from 11a-2p Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta occurs the first Wednesday of every month in Downtown’s Lykes Gaslight Square Park featuring local food truck vendors. More info: www.facebook.com

| Wednesday, February 7th from 11a-2p Love Give Live 5k | Saturday, February 10th at 7:30a The 3rd Annual Love Give Live 5K will start at Water WOrks Park in Tampa and benefits the LifeLink Legacy Fund® and Donate Life Florida. More info: www.lifelinkfoundation.org

| Saturday, February 10th at 7:30a 1st Annual Plant City Lions Club Sporting Clays Classic | Saturday, February 10th from 8a-12p Fishhawk Sporting Clays in Lithia will host their 1st annual sporting clays classic. Tickets include lunch, ammo, beer and a gulf cart. More info: www.plantcitylions.org

| Saturday, February 10th from 8a-12p Cupid’s Undie Run | Saturday, February 10th from 12p-4p A “brief” fun run that begins at Jannus Live. The run is just over a mile and benefits research to cure Neurofibromatosis. Runners are encouraged to wear their undies! More info: cupids.org

| Saturday, February 10th from 12p-4p 2nd Annual St. Pete French Fry Festival | Friday, February 16th at 6p Head to Albert Whitted Park in St. Pete for the FREE event featuring local, gourmet food trucks specializing in french fries. More info: www.facebook.com

| Friday, February 16th at 6p Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival | Saturday, February 17th from 12p-6p A $39 advanced regular admission ticket gets you a sampling glass so you can enjoy an “all-you-care-to-taste” sampling of beer and bourbon at Curtis Hixon Park. Plus, enjoy BBQ and LIVE music all day. More info: www.facebook.com

| Saturday, February 17th from 12p-6p Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic | Saturday, February 24th at 8a & Sunday, February 25th at 8p Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic on Bayshore Blvd. includes run/walks for every level of athlete: a 5k, 8k, 15k and half marathon. More info: www.tampabayrun.com

Be sure to check our It’s a Date posts monthly so you never miss an event! Share your upcoming event with us at itsadatetampa@gmail.com.