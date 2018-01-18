Mariano Rivera Foundation Hosting Event to Raise Money for Hurricane Maria Efforts MLB’s most notable closer and renowned philanthropist - Mariano Rivera - is hosting a three-day golf classic weekend March 10 – 12, 2018 in Tampa benefiting The Mariano Rivera Foundation.

