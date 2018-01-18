On January 11th, CW44 and Orlando from WiLD 94.1 took to Amalie Arena for a night of giveaways and fun!
The CW44 team handed out brand new Black Lightning swag while Orlando talked superheroes with unsuspecting fans. See the full video above!
Watching Black Lightning Tuesday nights at 9 on CW44!
More From CBS Tampa
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!
How To Get Through Airport Security As Quickly As PossibleWith more people flying than ever before, it’s not surprising to see reports of long lines of people waiting in airport security lines...