TAMPA, FL – MLB’s most notable closer and renowned philanthropist – Mariano Rivera – is hosting a three-day golf classic weekend March 10 – 12, 2018 in Tampa benefiting The Mariano Rivera Foundation. 100% of the proceeds will benefit local and Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria relief efforts. Sponsors will join Mariano, present and past MLB players and celebrity friends during this prestigious event. For sponsorship details and itinerary of the weekend hosted at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay and Avila Golf and Country Club – please visit www.themarianoriverafoundation.org.

“Mariano and the foundation board is committed to host this event every year in the community he calls home,” said Paul Fromer, Mariano Rivera Foundation Board member and close friend to Mariano. “We look forward to continue our mission of 19 years and help the most vulnerable citizens right here in Tampa Bay.”

About The Mariano Rivera Foundation

The Mariano Rivera Foundation, a 501c3 organization, believes the ability to dream and achieve is a missed opportunity for many of our youth, especially those that come from low socioeconomic backgrounds. Their mission for the past 19 years has been to provide youth from impoverished families with an education that will empower them for the future. Realizing that making a difference requires teamwork, they enlist caring volunteers and generous donors to take part in our giveback initiative that focuses on three core values: schooling, sports and spirituality. Through scholarships, back-to-school book bag events, holiday food drives and monetary contributions, The Mariano Rivera Foundation has strengthened communities and changed lives.

About Mariano Rivera

Mariano Rivera was born in Panama City, Panama, on November 29, 1969. As a young man, Rivera played soccer and baseball with his friends on the beach during low tide. Without the means to buy baseball equipment, for games, they substituted cardboard milk cartons for gloves, tree branches for bats, and fashioned balls by taping worn-out baseballs and wads of shredded fishing nets. Rivera used this makeshift equipment until his father bought him his first leather glove when he was 12 years old. Mariano married his childhood sweetheart, Clara Diaz. The Rivera’s were blessed with three sons, Mariano, Jafet and Jaziel.

Rivera was signed by the Yankees organization in Panama in 1990 and debuted in the major leagues in 1995. Initially a starting pitcher, he was converted to a relief pitcher late in his rookie year. After a breakthrough season in 1996 as a setup man, he became the Yankees’ closer in 1997. In the following seasons, he established himself as one of baseball’s top relievers, leading the major leagues in saves in 1999, 2001, and 2004. He was a key contributor to the Yankees’ success in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s. An accomplished postseason performer, he is regarded within baseball as one of the most dominant relievers in major league history. His accomplishments are many. Among them, he was named the 1999 World Series Most Valuable Player (MVP) and the 2003 AL Championship Series MVP, and he holds several postseason records. He is considered to be a strong candidate for the Baseball Hall of Fame once he is eligible.