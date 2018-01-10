CBS Local — On Dec. 15 a Florida man was caught red-handed with a full rack of ribs in an unlikely and pretty conspicuous location.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s office in Florida, Maeli Alvarez-Aguilar, 26, was booked on a petty merchant theft charge after he was caught walking out of a local grocery store in Indiantown, Florida.

A report from TCPalm indicates that ribs weren’t the only item police found in the man’s pants. The man was also apprehended with two packs of hamburger buns, nine pieces of fried chicken and some mashed potatoes. The combined value of the items pilfered totaled $32.49

The report added that Aguilar-Alvarez was intoxicated and smelled of alcohol when he was arrested.