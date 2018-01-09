Filed Under:Chris Melore, Humpback Whale, Local TV, shark, talkers

CBS Local — A marine biologist in the South Pacific is thanking a massive humpback whale for shielding her from an oncoming shark. Amazingly, the diver was able to capture some of the underwater rescue on film.

Nan Hauser and her team were snorkeling near the Cook Islands in October when she filmed the 50,000-pound whale using its head to push the 63-year-old out of the path of the tiger shark.

“I wasn’t sure what the whale was up to when he approached me, and it didn’t stop pushing me around for over 10 minutes,” Hauser told the Mirror.

“I’ve spent 28 years underwater with whales, and have never had a whale so tactile and so insistent on putting me on his head, or belly, or back, or, most of all, trying to tuck me under his huge pectoral fin,” the biologist from Maine added.

Not seen in the film, the humpback reportedly hid Hauser under its fin until the 15-foot-long shark left the area. The team adds that the giant mammals have a natural instinct to protect smaller creatures from ocean predators.

“We know these creatures are altruistic… We know they hide seals under pectoral fins to protect them,” Hauser explained to the Portland Press Herald.

The veteran diver says it was clear that the whale was trying to communicate with her during the rescue. Hauser was taped communicating her feelings to the whale after it took her back towards the team’s boat.

The 63-year-old screamed “I love you!” as the humpback swam off.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!
How To Get Through Airport Security As Quickly As PossibleWith more people flying than ever before, it’s not surprising to see reports of long lines of people waiting in airport security lines...

Listen Live

Listen