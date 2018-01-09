CBS Local — Samsung is taking the idea of a “big screen TV” to the next level. The South Korean electronics maker has unveiled a gigantic 146-inch television they are calling “The Wall.”

The 12-foot, 2-inch screen is nearly twice the size of most big screen sets on the market and features a new technology called “microLED.” The new feature, which Samsung calls the “screen of the future,” reportedly contains much smaller diodes than standard LED televisions and serve as their own light source.

“The Wall eliminates the need for color filters or backlight, yet allows the screen to offer consumers the ultimate viewing experience,” Samsung said in a statement after the TV’s unveiling on Jan. 7.

The electronics giant also noted that The Wall is the world’s first “modular” television; meaning consumers will be able to customize the microLED screen to be smaller or even larger than the 146-inch behemoth Samsung introduced.

“It can transform into any size, and delivers incredible brightness, color gamut, color volume and black levels. We’re excited about this next step along our road map to the future of screen technology,” president of visual display business Jonghee Han added.

Samsung just released an absurd 146-inch TV named 'The Wall' https://t.co/VFAppWF9hF pic.twitter.com/SDL3We3tmB — Business Insider (@businessinsider) January 9, 2018

Samsung is planning another press event in March, where more details about The Wall will be given. A release date and price for the wall-sized set has not been announced however, a report from Business Insider speculated that the super-sized screen may cost TV junkies well over $10,000.